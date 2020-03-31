Christopher Meloni Returning to Law and Order Fold With New Series as Elliot Stabler
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Call a bus! Christopher Meloni is picking up his Law & Order badge and gun once again. According to Deadline, Meloni will reprise his fan-favorite Law & Order: SVU character for a...
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” franchise, "FBI" is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases...
