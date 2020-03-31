Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76 in Britain

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement. “Andrew lived on one […] 👓 View full article

