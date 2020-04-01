Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Chris Cuomo is urging people to value facts over fear amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday night, the CNN news anchor addressed his Cuomo Prime Time audience while recovering from...
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said his brother Chris Cuomo, a television anchor at CNN, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as cases in the state continued to climb rapidly and deaths rose past the 1,500 mark.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rocket News Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Experience With COVID-19 https://t.co/5sxX2Vcj9L https://t.co/358lJ15CV7 11 minutes ago
Kate Rickey RT @enews: Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/yj62zqljT9 17 minutes ago
Entertainment News Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/ea7vvO61wv #Gossip20 minutes ago
YoBuzz Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/5TXReQLgbQ 22 minutes ago
Spacedout Nation Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/MmsvXfLarZ 22 minutes ago
Clicky Sound https://t.co/P0E51L6k1c Chris Cuomo is urging people to value facts over fear amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tu… https://t.co/gkJPfgmzK5 33 minutes ago
E! News Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/yj62zqljT9 33 minutes ago
WS News CO Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Experience With COVID-19 https://t.co/T6UxJyj3RM https://t.co/EHDDKOyHRu 34 minutes ago