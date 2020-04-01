Global  

Chris Cuomo Shares Powerful Message About His Own Experience Fighting Coronavirus

E! Online Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo is urging people to value facts over fear amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday night, the CNN news anchor addressed his Cuomo Prime Time audience while recovering from...
News video: 'My brother Chris is positive' -NY Governor Cuomo

'My brother Chris is positive' -NY Governor Cuomo 01:45

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said his brother Chris Cuomo, a television anchor at CNN, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as cases in the state continued to climb rapidly and deaths rose past the 1,500 mark.

