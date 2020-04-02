Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Rick And Morty' Announces Season Four Part Two Premiere Date!

'Rick And Morty' Announces Season Four Part Two Premiere Date!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Get ready for more Rick And Morty! Adult Swim has announced that the remaining half of the fourth season of the hit animated series will be returning on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET. The network also released the new trailer to go along with the upcoming five episodes. The first half of season four [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Rick and Morty' Trailer for Season 4's Second Half Is Here | THR News

'Rick and Morty' Trailer for Season 4's Second Half Is Here | THR News 01:07

 'Rick and Morty' Trailer for Season 4's Second Half Is Here | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Get ready for more #RickAndMorty coming really soon! https://t.co/nwzWF2p2Um 33 minutes ago

chloerostov

chloe RT @Variety_TV: Adult Swim Announces ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date https://t.co/HYRDe3773L https://t.co/pfxHY4o0HR 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Get ready for more #RickAndMorty coming really soon! https://t.co/nwzWF2p2Um 1 hour ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Adult Swim Announces ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date https://t.co/BUXL98O7Xe via @variety | @jack 2 hours ago

HEAVYDOSESTUDIO

HEAVY DOSE STUDIO RT @Variety: Adult Swim Announces ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date https://t.co/Bo5jhMcuE6 3 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Adult Swim #Announces ‘Rick and #Morty#Season 4 #Return Date https://t.co/ZPBrHO6byU https://t.co/3X6wvId7IT 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.