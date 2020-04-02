Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dolly Parton supports COVID-19 research with USD one million donation

Dolly Parton supports COVID-19 research with USD one million donation

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Singer Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19. Parton pledged the money to medics at Nashville, Tennessee's private research school Vanderbilt University on April 1 as she urged others who are financially secure to consider doing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Research

Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Research 00:38

 Dolly Parton has long been the champion of the underdog and supporter of great causes. The famed singer announced she was making a $1 million donation to coronavirus research. "We are incredibly grateful to Dolly (@DollyParton) for believing in our doctors and researchers as we work hard to fight...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Dolly Parton supports COVID-19 research with $1 mn donation - https://t.co/fh1PHqOq2z https://t.co/8FmNZfQfR5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.