Lady Gaga Makes an Announcement of an Announcement on 'Tonight Show' - Watch! (Video)

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lady Gaga is ready to help! Well, not quite ready. The 34-year-old Chromatica singer made a quick appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 1) via FaceTime. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga During the call, Gaga said she couldn’t make the announcement that she was planning [...] 👓 View full article

