Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Where Her Last Date Night Before the Lockdown Was

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Gwyneth Paltrow goes casual in her workout clothes while going for a walk with a friend on Thursday morning (April 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a tank top from her lifestyle brand Goop. Gwyneth took to Instagram this week and revealed where her last date night with husband Brad Falchuk [...] 👓 View full article

