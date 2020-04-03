Global  

Tekashi 6ix9ine + Kooda B Released From Prison, JayDaYoungan Fights Drug Dealer, Public Enemy Fooled Everyone

SOHH Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine + Kooda B Released From Prison, JayDaYoungan Fights Drug Dealer, Public Enemy Fooled EveryoneThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online and entertainment personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three juicy topics circulating around the Internet from Tekashi 6ix9ine to Public Enemy. Big Facts First, Jonny speaks on Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kooda B getting released from prison. Then he checks in on JayDaYoungan getting into a nasty fight with […]

The post Tekashi 6ix9ine + Kooda B Released From Prison, JayDaYoungan Fights Drug Dealer, Public Enemy Fooled Everyone appeared first on .
Credit: HipHopDX - Published
News video: Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Granted Temporary Prison Release Due To Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Granted Temporary Prison Release Due To Coronavirus 02:06

 NEW YORK, NY – A defendant in the Tekashi 6ix9ine racketeering case, Kooda B, will be temporarily released from prison over coronavirus concerns. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video...

