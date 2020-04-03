Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Flash's Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Passes Away at 16

'The Flash's Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Passes Away at 16

Just Jared Jr Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Logan Williams has sadly passed away. The 16-year-old The Flash actor, who portrayed a young Barry Allen, suddenly died on Thursday (April 2), according to his family. His mother Marlyse Williams confirmed his passing to The Tri-City News, saying the family is “absolutely devastated.” Logan was also remembered by his co-star Grant Gustin, who paid [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mademetoxic

Nicole! 2.0 RT @THR: Grant Gustin took to social media to mourn the loss of Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on #TheFlash: "Please keep L… 4 seconds ago

KittyClifford

Kitty Clifford RT @DEADLINE: Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s hit #TheFlash and also appeared in Hallmark’s drama, #WhenCallsThe… 1 minute ago

KlaineAreDads

Nichole RT @THR: Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW's #TheFlash, died Thursday at age 16, according to multiple reports https… 2 minutes ago

mymackie

Susan King Logan Williams Dies: ‘The Flash’s’ Young Barry Allen, Was 16 – Deadline https://t.co/ddRZJl0u2r 3 minutes ago

monnerat_clara

Clara Monnerat ︽✵︽ RIP to young Logan Williams, who died from undisclosed causes yesterday. He played a young Barry Allen in CW's The… https://t.co/BfrniJS2L1 3 minutes ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @TVGuide: Heartbreaking news: The Flash actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen, has died at the age of 16 https://t.co/dY9LW… 4 minutes ago

castlekitten47

Sharon Disador🦋 RT @ETCanada: #LoganWilliams, an actor who played a young Barry Allen on the hit series #TheFlash, has died at the age of 16 https://t.co/9… 4 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Logan Williams Dies: ‘The Flash’s’ Young Barry Allen, Was 16 – Deadline https://t.co/XdCYYYKVp8 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.