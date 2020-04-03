'The Flash's Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Passes Away at 16

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Logan Williams has sadly passed away. The 16-year-old The Flash actor, who portrayed a young Barry Allen, suddenly died on Thursday (April 2), according to his family. His mother Marlyse Williams confirmed his passing to The Tri-City News, saying the family is “absolutely devastated.” Logan was also remembered by his co-star Grant Gustin, who paid [...] 👓 View full article

