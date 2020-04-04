Global  

From 1983: The Marsalis jazz family

CBS News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
In this report originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” January 30, 1983, Dr. Billy Taylor reported on a virtuoso “boy wonder” of jazz, 21-year-old trumpet player Wynton Marsalis, whose promising future was already taking off. Taylor also talked with New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of a family of talented musicians, who collaborated with his sons, Wynton and Branford, on a 1982 album titled “Fathers and Sons.” (Ellis Marsalis died on April 1, 2020.)
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:28

 Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.

