From 1983: The Marsalis jazz family

In this report originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” January 30, 1983, Dr. Billy Taylor reported on a virtuoso “boy wonder” of jazz, 21-year-old trumpet player Wynton Marsalis, whose promising future was already taking off. Taylor also talked with New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of a family of talented musicians, who collaborated with his sons, Wynton and Branford, on a 1982 album titled “Fathers and Sons.” (Ellis Marsalis died on April 1, 2020.)

