Selena Gomez is battling bipolar disorder

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she's battling bipolar disorder and said that learning about her the disorder took the fear away.

Gomez shared the news with her friend and singer Miley Cyrus during a tete-a-tete on the later's "Bright Minded" Instagram Live show on April 3, saying that she learned about her mental health...
News video: Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder 01:32

 Selena Gomez has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but isn't afraid of her mental health condition because she's researched it thoroughly.

