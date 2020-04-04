Singer Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Global  

Marianne Faithfull, a singer who shot to fame during the British Invasion years, is currently in the hospital while battling coronavirus. The 73-year-old singer, best known for her song “As Tears Go By,” seemingly contracted the virus from one of her caregivers at home. Marianne‘s rep told Billboard that she is “stable and responding to [...]
