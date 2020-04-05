Global  

Katy Perry reveals gender of her first child with Orlando Bloom

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
American-singer songwriter Katy Perry has revealed a piece of happy news that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and announced, "It's a girl" and posted a sweet picture of Bloom smiling with pink cream on his face. The adorable picture of the 'Pirates of the...
News video: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl 00:51

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl together, the singer has revealed.

