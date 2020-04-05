Olivia Munn Helps Henry Golding Find Dog To Foster During Pandemic

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Henry Golding and Liv Lo look like the best pet parents! The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife were spotted walking their new foster pup, Stella, around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Friday (April 3). Henry and Liv turned to pal Olivia Munn for help in finding a pet to foster amid the [...] Henry Golding and Liv Lo look like the best pet parents! The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife were spotted walking their new foster pup, Stella, around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Friday (April 3). Henry and Liv turned to pal Olivia Munn for help in finding a pet to foster amid the [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream 00:41 The Crazy Rich Asians actor and Liv Lo were spotted walking their new pup, Stella, around their neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Friday, and now, Henry has revealed it was actress Olivia Munn who helped them find a pet to foster amid the coronavirus pandemic.