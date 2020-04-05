Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Olivia Munn Helps Henry Golding Find Dog To Foster During Pandemic

Olivia Munn Helps Henry Golding Find Dog To Foster During Pandemic

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Olivia Munn Helps Henry Golding Find Dog To Foster During PandemicHenry Golding and Liv Lo look like the best pet parents! The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife were spotted walking their new foster pup, Stella, around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Friday (April 3). Henry and Liv turned to pal Olivia Munn for help in finding a pet to foster amid the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream

Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream 00:41

 The Crazy Rich Asians actor and Liv Lo were spotted walking their new pup, Stella, around their neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Friday, and now, Henry has revealed it was actress Olivia Munn who helped them find a pet to foster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Henry Golding fosters dog [Video]

Henry Golding fosters dog

Henry Golding and his wife have fostered a dog on the advice of their friend Olivia Munn.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Henry and Liv Lo Golding walk their newly adopted dog Stella

Henry and Liv Lo Golding have been in love since they met on New Year’s Day in 2011. They were married five years later, in 2016. Henry and Liv are in...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.