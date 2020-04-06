Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shawn Mendes is All Smiles During Morning FaceTime Call!

Shawn Mendes is All Smiles During Morning FaceTime Call!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes appears to be having a great Monday morning! The 21-year-old singer flashed a smile while chatting with a friend on FaceTime as he went for a walk around the block on Monday (April 6) in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes Shawn kept things casual in a black [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit 00:54

 Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have surprised patients at a children's hospital with virtual visits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lady_martine

☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: Shawn Mendes is all smiles while taking a FaceTime call! https://t.co/nEZNz3vtAF 5 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Shawn Mendes is All Smiles During Morning FaceTime Call! Shawn Mendes appears to be having a great Monday morning… https://t.co/ADRCv1oMtJ 6 days ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Shawn Mendes is All Smiles During Morning FaceTime Call! https://t.co/WUOrMM3ZK6 via @JustJaredJr 6 days ago

NMZV

Jen RT @justjaredjr: Shawn Mendes kicks off his morning with a FaceTime call! https://t.co/rTK086rPZs 6 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Shawn Mendes kicks off his morning with a FaceTime call! https://t.co/rTK086rPZs 6 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Shawn Mendes is all smiles while taking a FaceTime call! https://t.co/nEZNz3vtAF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.