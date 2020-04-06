Shawn Mendes is All Smiles During Morning FaceTime Call!

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Shawn Mendes appears to be having a great Monday morning! The 21-year-old singer flashed a smile while chatting with a friend on FaceTime as he went for a walk around the block on Monday (April 6) in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes Shawn kept things casual in a black [...] 👓 View full article

