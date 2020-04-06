Global  

Black The Ripper Has Died

Clash Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Black The Ripper Has DiedThe UK rapper, cannabis activist has passed away...

Multiple sources are reporting that *Black The Ripper* has died.

Well-known for his stunts as a cannabis activist, Black The Ripper was also a pivotal figure in UK hip-hop and grime.

The North London artist continually spoke his mind, and was admired across the UK rap community, crossing genre lines.

Social media is a flurry of tributes to Black The Ripper, with multiple sources confirming that he has died.



I can't believe the news I've just got.
I had good times with you cuz.
Everyone's gonna miss you.

Rest in peace Black the ripper.

— Novelist (@Novelist) April 6, 2020



No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year

— TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) April 6, 2020



BLACK THE RIPPER? WHAT?!

— Alhan Gençay (@alhan) April 6, 2020



2020 is the worst year we’ve ever seen. RIP Black The Ripper

— HOLLYWOOD HARDY (@HardyCaprio) April 6, 2020



Daaaam rip black the ripper

— SNEAKBO or JETSKI (@Sneakbo) April 6, 2020

