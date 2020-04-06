Black The Ripper Has Died Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The UK rapper, cannabis activist has passed away...



Multiple sources are reporting that *Black The Ripper* has died.



Well-known for his stunts as a cannabis activist, Black The Ripper was also a pivotal figure in UK hip-hop and grime.



The North London artist continually spoke his mind, and was admired across the UK rap community, crossing genre lines.



Social media is a flurry of tributes to Black The Ripper, with multiple sources confirming that he has died.







I can't believe the news I've just got.

I had good times with you cuz.

Everyone's gonna miss you.



Rest in peace Black the ripper.



— Novelist (@Novelist) April 6, 2020







No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year



— TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) April 6, 2020







BLACK THE RIPPER? WHAT?!



— Alhan Gençay (@alhan) April 6, 2020







2020 is the worst year we’ve ever seen. RIP Black The Ripper



— HOLLYWOOD HARDY (@HardyCaprio) April 6, 2020







Daaaam rip black the ripper



— SNEAKBO or JETSKI (@Sneakbo) April 6, 2020



