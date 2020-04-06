Global  

Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' Play Will Stream on Amazon

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Get ready for more Fleabag! A recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s one-woman play that inspired the award-winning series will be hitting Amazon for fans to rent, with proceeds going to raise money for charities fighting the worldwide health pandemic. Starting on Friday, April 10, for two weeks the Fleabag play will be available for a 48-hour [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Fleabag play to be streamed to raise money for covid-19 relief efforts

Fleabag play to be streamed to raise money for covid-19 relief efforts 00:58

 Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' play is to be streamed online to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

