Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' Play Will Stream on Amazon

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Get ready for more Fleabag! A recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s one-woman play that inspired the award-winning series will be hitting Amazon for fans to rent, with proceeds going to raise money for charities fighting the worldwide health pandemic. Starting on Friday, April 10, for two weeks the Fleabag play will be available for a 48-hour [...] 👓 View full article

