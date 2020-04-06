Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven’t Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys
Monday, 6 April 2020 () The music world has experienced some big losses in recent weeks, including Kenny Rogers and Bill Withers. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Withers was ushered into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. But neither artist received a…
Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
K Dubb Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven’t Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys… https://t.co/F6PNyFaLzB 20 minutes ago
Whitney Houston Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven't Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys - Billboa… https://t.co/PjtDQJ9oKD 22 minutes ago
Gene H Brown RT @BigTakeoverMag: This week: brand new Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Devon Williams, Martin Frawley, Nada Surf, plus Monkees, John Pri… 1 hour ago
ChasEddie Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven't Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys… https://t.co/IDwPyOMIbd 1 hour ago
billboardbiz Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven’t Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys https://t.co/ozZ2fpI9L6 2 hours ago
Jan Jansen Music Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers & More Artists Who Haven’t Gotten Lifetime Achievement Awards From the Grammys… https://t.co/ChZu66Zuht 2 hours ago
Anthony 📻 Kenny Rogers, Joe Diffie, Bill Withers, now...."Mr. Tiger" Al Kaline.
This year is just.. https://t.co/Vq1xA7MSIQ 3 hours ago
FondFarewellFlacco@justin_fenton All these guys in the last week:
Al Kaline, 85
Bobby Mitchell, 84
Ellis Marsalis, 85
Kenny Rogers,… https://t.co/LKfnVISQ7T 4 hours ago