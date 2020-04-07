Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline Passes Away at 85

Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline Passes Away at 85

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Al Kaline, also known as Mr. Tiger, has sadly died at the age of 85. The Detroit Free Press first reported the news, revealing that he passed away at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on Monday, April 6. Al was recruited to the Detroit Tigers straight out of high school, and made his MLB [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85

Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85 00:41

 Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kesanakeesini

kojo RT @NickHintonn: Tiger King is the number one show on Netflix, a tiger tests positive for COVID-19, and as of a few hours ago, baseball hal… 2 minutes ago

JMRamos1701D

John Ramos-Henderson RT @BSmile: RIP Al Kaline ~ Detroit #Tigers legend & Baseball Hall of Famer has passed away at age 85. #MLB #MrTiger https://t.co/cXChdcD5zc 3 minutes ago

skycat588

Kyle Morris RT @JonHeyman: Al Kaline, a baseball legend and the nicest Hall of Famer you could imagine. RIP 5 minutes ago

jennifergarvin

Jennifer Garvin RT @susanslusser: Al Kaline was an absolute treasure. The kindest man, a true Hall of Famer in every sense of the word. Baseball will miss… 5 minutes ago

DocJaniceL

Jan McGlashen Brown RT @fergieajenkins: Very saddened to hear that Fellow Hall of famer Al Kaline has passed away. The Hall of fame and Baseball World has lost… 6 minutes ago

DocJaniceL

Jan McGlashen Brown “Four of the most prominent faces and voices of Tigers baseball since the 1960s — Kaline, Sparky Anderson (2010), E… https://t.co/SpAfY7FBJ7 10 minutes ago

scottf6f

Scott M. DISQUALIFY TRUMP2020 RT @BR_MLB: Baseball Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline has died at age 85, per @freep https://t.co/85YKNvgjhn 15 minutes ago

LewisUngit

Lewis “Unwoke” Ungit Genuinely sad about this... Huge part of my childhood was watching the Tigers on Channel 4 with Al Kaline and Georg… https://t.co/Eyb6pHeuu0 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.