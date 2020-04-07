Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Passover: Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Andy Cohen and Billy Porter are streaming a 'Saturday Night Seder'

Passover: Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Andy Cohen and Billy Porter are streaming a 'Saturday Night Seder'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Henry Winkler, Idina Menzel, Andy Cohen, Josh Groban and Billy Eichner are among those who will taking part in a streaming 'Saturday Night Seder' event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: If Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Featured in an SNL Skit, He Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him

If Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Featured in an SNL Skit, He Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him 00:50

 Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks if anyone plays him on Saturday Night Live, it should be Brad Pitt. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benjpasek

Benj Pasek RT @playbill: The virtual Saturday Night Seder guests will include @idinamenzel, @BenSPLATT, and @DarrenCriss! See the full lineup: https:/… 42 minutes ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ RT @News12BX: The seder will raise fund for the @CDCgov Foundation’s #Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund as guests will be encouraged to d… 2 hours ago

News12BK

News12BK The seder will raise fund for the @CDCgov Foundation’s #Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund as guests will be encou… https://t.co/bzM3YIEAC1 3 hours ago

News12BX

News12BX The seder will raise fund for the @CDCgov Foundation’s #Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund as guests will be encou… https://t.co/Qq0SWISKv8 3 hours ago

AlzheimersSD

Alzheimer’s San Diego To celebrate Passover, celebrities Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Andy Cohen and Billy Porter are coming together tonight… https://t.co/BPWt3T8GWM 4 hours ago

insideofanangel

Angel RT @BarryDMill: Bette Midler and Sarah Silverman Join Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More in Virtual Passover Seder Benefit https://t.co/d4ffwkPR… 5 hours ago

BarryDMill

Barry D. Miller Bette Midler and Sarah Silverman Join Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More in Virtual Passover Seder Benefit https://t.co/d4ffwkPRuV 6 hours ago

MarcJacobsonPC

Marc Jacobson Bette Midler and Sarah Silverman Join Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More in Virtual Passover Seder Benefit | Playbill https://t.co/m0auAxivOI 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.