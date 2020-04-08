Dan Levy Speaks Out After 'Schitt's Creek' Finale Airs

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dan Levy is opening up after the final episode of Schitt’s Creek, which aired on Tuesday (April 7). The 36-year-old actor posted a note for viewers of the show on the same night to his social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dan Levy “This show has been the love of my life [...] 👓 View full article

