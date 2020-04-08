Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Aniston leaves comment on ex John Mayer's Instagram Live joke

Jennifer Aniston leaves comment on ex John Mayer's Instagram Live joke

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
It seems like there is no bad blood between friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, and she still laughs at his jokes.

According to Fox News, during a recent episode of his 'Current Mood' series on Instagram Live, the 42-year-old singer made a joke about having very few "useful" things to say. When discussing late...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.