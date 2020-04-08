Jennifer Aniston leaves comment on ex John Mayer's Instagram Live joke

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It seems like there is no bad blood between friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, and she still laughs at his jokes.



According to Fox News, during a recent episode of his 'Current Mood' series on Instagram Live, the 42-year-old singer made a joke about having very few "useful" things to say. When discussing late... 👓 View full article

