Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronavirus response: 'He's involved' Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dennis Quaid praised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and broke with many in Hollywood by calling on the country to rally behind the government during this historically difficult time. 👓 View full article

