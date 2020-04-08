Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronavirus response: 'He's involved'

Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronavirus response: 'He's involved'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Dennis Quaid praised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and broke with many in Hollywood by calling on the country to rally behind the government during this historically difficult time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CynthiaFord6764

Cynthia Ford Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronavirus response: 'He's involved' | Fox News https://t.co/xzUvEWBQzY 2 seconds ago

lilsister1

Becky Evans ❌ RT @jasoninthehouse: Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronavirus response: 'He's involved' https://t.co/aWBh28GXYM 3 seconds ago

Marilyn1072006

Marilyn Fraser RT @atensnut: Poor Dennis. He will now have many days of the wrath of the unhinged Left. Dennis Quaid praises Donald Trump's coronaviru… 5 seconds ago

ConnieNicarr

CMac RT @Jamierodr14: WOW I bet Dems are having a meltdown! Dennis Quaid praises President Trump's coronavirus response & his administration… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.