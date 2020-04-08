After Bernie Drops Out Cenk Uygur Predicts ‘4 Years of Darkness’ Whether it’s Biden or Trump
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Cenk Uygur delivered a post-mortem on Bernie Sanders' campaign minutes after it ended, and while he professed a desire to see President Donald Trump defeated, Uygur also said Sanders' exit portends "four years of darkness," whether Trump or Biden prevails.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...