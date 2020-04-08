After Bernie Drops Out Cenk Uygur Predicts ‘4 Years of Darkness’ Whether it’s Biden or Trump Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cenk Uygur delivered a post-mortem on Bernie Sanders' campaign minutes after it ended, and while he professed a desire to see President Donald Trump defeated, Uygur also said Sanders' exit portends "four years of darkness," whether Trump or Biden prevails. 👓 View full article

