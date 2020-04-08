Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > After Bernie Drops Out Cenk Uygur Predicts ‘4 Years of Darkness’ Whether it’s Biden or Trump

After Bernie Drops Out Cenk Uygur Predicts ‘4 Years of Darkness’ Whether it’s Biden or Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Cenk Uygur delivered a post-mortem on Bernie Sanders' campaign minutes after it ended, and while he professed a desire to see President Donald Trump defeated, Uygur also said Sanders' exit portends "four years of darkness," whether Trump or Biden prevails.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination

Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination 00:26

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.