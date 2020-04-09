Global  

Ariana Grande Recreates 'Waterboy' Scenes & Adam Sandler Reacts!

Thursday, 9 April 2020
Ariana Grande is taking on the Waterboy! While self-quarantining, the 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a video of with her friends and family recreating a scene from the Adam Sandler movie. Ariana played Adam‘s character Bobby Boucher, complete with eye makeup resembling Bobby’s injury in the movie. Ariana also enlisted her mom, Joan, [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Adam Sandler Approves of Ariana Grande's Reenactment of 'The Waterboy' | Billboard News

Adam Sandler Approves of Ariana Grande's Reenactment of 'The Waterboy' | Billboard News 01:01

 Adam Sandler took to social media on Monday (April 6) to give a thumbs up to Ariana Grande's hilarious reenactment of his 1998 film 'The Waterboy.'

