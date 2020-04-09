Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity targeted by trolls with website redirecting to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger': report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity targeted by trolls with website redirecting to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger': report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new charity, Archewell, has yet to officially launch, but it's already been the target of online trolls who are sharing a harsh message for the Duchess of Sussex.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrassandraS

CrassandraSays Do you care about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Archewell venture? https://t.co/SjNpfDcqzl 3 minutes ago

ronmc1

Ron Bitcoin Trading Scam Claims to Involve Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/fCy2Wp1fSg 4 minutes ago

AdrianW03562003

Adrian Williams Do you care about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Archewell venture? https://t.co/agdkGkEDKa 4 minutes ago

betbybitcoins

CryptoNews Bitcoin Trading Scam Claims to Involve Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/Zz49mWjl9O #bitcoin #crypto… https://t.co/iCce2HYvNp 5 minutes ago

ma_pennell

MAPennell Wendy Williams' claim that Meghan Markle "weaseled" her way into the royal family is just the tip of the iceberg of… https://t.co/njtHo1gDIr 5 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News DAILY EXPRESS - #Royal Family’s ‘astonishing’ request to #Meghan_Markle and #Prince_Harry exposed… https://t.co/NULuxXqiiY 6 minutes ago

johnedwards5

john edwards 🏆🏆🏆🏆🇫🇴 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Do you care about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Archewell venture? https://t.co/sRnAuxDKsX 8 minutes ago

PJS18463750

PJS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity targeted by trolls with website redirecting to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger':… https://t.co/U8ImgmjXAa 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.