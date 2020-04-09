Watch Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Jeff Tweedy & More Pay Tribute to John Prine With Loving Covers

Global  

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The death of folk icon John Prine has inspired a number of artists -- from Brandi Carlile and Eric Church, Joan Baez and Ani DiFranco.
 Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt have paid tribute to songwriting legend John Prine following his death aged 73.

