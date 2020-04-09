Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough”

Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough”

SOHH Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough”Atlanta rapper Jeezy is ready to settle down. The hip-hop veteran has confirmed buzz and hype about himself gearing up for marriage. Big Facts The Snowman went online Thursday to share a gushy pic of himself alongside fiancée Jeannie Mai. In the pic, he confirms she’s officially his ride or die for eternity. “Would say […]

The post Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married 00:59

 Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married The rapper and 'The Real' co-host are set to tie the knot almost two years after they started dating, 'PEOPLE' reports. Jeezy popped the question during a Vietnamese-themed date night on March 27. Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' Jeanie Mai's Reps, via...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough”… https://t.co/5OKsnMoTx4 1 hour ago

MphodaGawd

Mpho RT @sohh: Jeezy Confirms He's Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: "Would Say For Life But That's Not Long Enough" https://t.co/aHm90QafmE… 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Jeezy Confirms He's Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: "Would Say For Life But That's Not Long Enough"… https://t.co/s5aJjUFvEk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.