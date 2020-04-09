Jeezy Confirms He’s Ready To Risk It All On Jeannie Mai: “Would Say For Life But That’s Not Long Enough” Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atlanta rapper Jeezy is ready to settle down. The hip-hop veteran has confirmed buzz and hype about himself gearing up for marriage. Big Facts The Snowman went online Thursday to share a gushy pic of himself alongside fiancée Jeannie Mai. In the pic, he confirms she’s officially his ride or die for eternity. “Would say […]



