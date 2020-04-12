UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Exits Hospital After Coronavirus Battle
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Boris Johnson is out of the hospital. The 55-year-old Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was discharged from the hospital over the weekend after eight days, including a brief stay in intensive care, amid his battle with coronavirus, Variety reported on Sunday (April 12).
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'the NHS has saved my life' in a statement recorded after he was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital following his battle with coronavirus. Downing Street says the Prime Minister will continue his recovery at Chequers.