UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Exits Hospital After Coronavirus Battle Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Boris Johnson is out of the hospital. The 55-year-old Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was discharged from the hospital over the weekend after eight days, including a brief stay in intensive care, amid his battle with coronavirus, Variety reported on Sunday (April 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Boris Johnson Boris entered [...] 👓 View full article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: The NHS has saved my life Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'the NHS has saved my life' in a statement recorded after he was discharged from St Thomas' Hospital following his battle with coronavirus. Downing Street says the Prime Minister will continue his recovery at Chequers.

