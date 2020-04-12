Global  

Boris Johnson Shares Message After Being Released from Hospital: ‘The NHS Has Saved My Life, No Question’

Mediaite Sunday, 12 April 2020
UK Prime Minister *Boris Johnson* was released from the hospital on Sunday and will be continuing his coronavirus recovery at home. Johnson today shared a message online saying, "I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question."
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: How staying at home can stop coronavirus

How staying at home can stop coronavirus 01:18

 After Boris Johnson brings in new measures, the BBC explains why staying in is a matter of life and death.

