Boris Johnson Shares Message After Being Released from Hospital: ‘The NHS Has Saved My Life, No Question’

UK Prime Minister *Boris Johnson* was released from the hospital on Sunday and will be continuing his coronavirus recovery at home. Johnson today shared a message online saying, "I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question."

