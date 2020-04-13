WATCH: Andrea Bocelli’s Moving Easter Performance From an Empty Cathedral

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli delivered a moving Easter performance from the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, streamed live to a world in coronavirus lockdown.

