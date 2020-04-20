Fountains of Wayne & Sharon Van Etten to Honor Adam Schlesinger at Jersey 4 Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund Show

Global  

Billboard.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Fountains of Wayne & Sharon Van Etten to Honor Adam Schlesinger at Jersey 4 Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund ShowThe remaining members of Fountains of Wayne will reunite for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to their late band member Adam Schlesinger, who passed away earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19.
