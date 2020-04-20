Fountains of Wayne & Sharon Van Etten to Honor Adam Schlesinger at Jersey 4 Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund Show Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The remaining members of Fountains of Wayne will reunite for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to their late band member Adam Schlesinger, who passed away earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19. The remaining members of Fountains of Wayne will reunite for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to their late band member Adam Schlesinger, who passed away earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 6 days ago Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month after Adam Schlesinger death 01:09 Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month. The group's co-founder, songwriter and bassist Adam Schlesinger, tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month. The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers will perform together for the first time since 2013 at a benefit concert. Sharon Van Etten will step... You Might Like

Tweets about this