World Book Day: Catch these 13 movies that brought your favourite books to life Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

13 movies and shows based on books to watch on Disney+ Hotstar this World Book Day for free

Many of the great ideas in films and television shows come from books and inspire producers, directors, and actors to create great cinematographic projects. There's nothing better than seeing your favorite book come to life on the screen.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published 2 days ago Escape from Reality with a Good Read 06:37 Now more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to keep busy and take our mind off things while we’re at home with our families. And sometimes, an escape from reality is only a page turn away. Carole Barrowman joins us with her picks for books to read while you’re cooped inside and wanting a... You Might Like

Tweets about this