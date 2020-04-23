Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's J. August Richards Comes Out as Gay

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's J. August Richards Comes Out as Gay

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Council of Dads star J. August Richards has come out as gay. The 46-year-old actor revealed his sexual identity during an Instagram Live with his Council of Dads co-star Sarah Wayne Callies. In the show, he plays Dr. Oliver Post, a gay black man who is married with a daughter. “If [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.