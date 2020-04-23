Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Andrew Cuomo Gets Emotional While Admitting He Worried Brother Chris 'Could Die' From Coronavirus - Watch (Video)

Andrew Cuomo Gets Emotional While Admitting He Worried Brother Chris 'Could Die' From Coronavirus - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Andrew Cuomo is getting candid about his love for his brother, Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for coronavirus amid the global health crisis. The Governor of New York spoke out in an interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Thursday (April 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Cuomo “It is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: NY Gov. Cuomo Orders Marriage License to Be Issued Via Video Conference

NY Gov. Cuomo Orders Marriage License to Be Issued Via Video Conference 00:17

 Many couples have used video conferencing to make their marriage official amid the coronavirus pandemic and now New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has gotten on board. He announced that the state also will allow marriage licenses to be granted remotely and clerks can conduct ceremonies over video...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.