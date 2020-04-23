Meghan McCain Calls Out Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Comments About Coronavirus - Watch! (Video)

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Meghan McCain is putting Elisabeth Hasselbeck‘s commentary about coronavirus on blast. The View co-host made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday (April 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan McCain During her appearance, she was asked about her thoughts on Elisabeth saying we should “pray” the virus [...] 👓 View full article

