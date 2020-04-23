Meghan McCain Calls Out Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Comments About Coronavirus - Watch! (Video)

Global  

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Meghan McCain is putting Elisabeth Hasselbeck‘s commentary about coronavirus on blast. The View co-host made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday (April 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan McCain During her appearance, she was asked about her thoughts on Elisabeth saying we should “pray” the virus [...]
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden

Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden 00:30

 In a recent interview Meghan McCain implied she will vote for Joe Biden in November. The comments came in Wednesday's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' McCain said "it shouldn't take a rocket scientist" to know who she is voting for in the next presidential election. "There's one...

