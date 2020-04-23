Lil Cease Reveals Notorious B.I.G. Thought JAY-Z Deserved The King Of NY Crown: “He Used To Say, ‘That N***a Nicer Than Me” Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Veteran rapper Lil Cease has spilled some major details about some all-time hip-hop greats. During a recent Instagram Live conversation, he spoke about the relationship between JAY-Z and the Notorious B.I.G. Lil Cease Spills A B.I.G. Detail According to Cease, B.I.G. heard Hov’s famous bars on “Dead Presidents” and made up his mind. Notorious believed […]



