Meghan Markle lawsuit over private letter to father set for hearing in UK High Court

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A preliminary hearing in the Meghan Markle's legal case against a British newspaper is set to take place in the United Kingdom's High Court on Friday as the Duchess of Sussex challenges the publication of a letter she wrote to her father.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: First court hearing in privacy claim by Duchess of Sussex

First court hearing in privacy claim by Duchess of Sussex 00:59

 The first stage of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against a British newspaper over its publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father is set to be heard at the High Court. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,...

