Trump Declares Coronavirus Press Briefings ‘Not Worth The Time & Effort’
Saturday, 25 April 2020 () President Donald Trump suggested an end to the daily White House coronavirus press briefings because they are “not worth the time & effort,” days after facing backlash for comments suggesting that ingesting disinfectants could potentially cure Covid-19. “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile […]
Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Businesses across the U.S. are reopening, President Trump says coronavirus task force briefings are “not worth the time and effort,” and a man’s patriotic show of unity. What displays have inspired you?