Trump Declares Coronavirus Press Briefings ‘Not Worth The Time & Effort’

Mediaite Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Trump Declares Coronavirus Press Briefings ‘Not Worth The Time & Effort’President Donald Trump suggested an end to the daily White House coronavirus press briefings because they are “not worth the time & effort,” days after facing backlash for comments suggesting that ingesting disinfectants could potentially cure Covid-19. “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Eye On The Day 4/27

Eye On The Day 4/27 01:08

 Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Businesses across the U.S. are reopening, President Trump says coronavirus task force briefings are “not worth the time and effort,” and a man’s patriotic show of unity. What displays have inspired you?

Donald Trump rejects any responsibility in spike in disinfectant use in the US [Video]

Donald Trump rejects any responsibility in spike in disinfectant use in the US

Donald Trump says he is not responsible for a spike in disinfectant use in the US. The president was widely condemned after suggesting disinfectant could be injected into patients as a possible..

Trump says US heading to 70,000 virus deaths [Video]

Trump says US heading to 70,000 virus deaths

President Trump says the US is heading towards 70,000 coronavirus-related deaths. "We're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000," the president said. "It's far too many. One person is too many for this."

CNN’s Dana Bash Challenges Trump’s Treatment of Female Reporters: ‘It’s Different’

CNN's Dana Bash challenged President Donald Trump's treatment of female reporters during the White House coronavirus press briefings, claiming, "it's different...
Donald Trump Says He’s Ditching Daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings After 50 Cent + Media Roasts Him: “Not Worth The Time + Effort”

Donald Trump Says He’s Ditching Daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings After 50 Cent + Media Roasts Him: “Not Worth The Time + Effort”President Donald Trump is not feeling the love – at all. The head of state has announced he’s officially fading to black from his daily coronavirus task...
