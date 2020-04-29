Nick Cave Covers Marc Bolan's 'Cosmic Dancer'
As part of a special tribute project...
*Nick Cave* has contributed a new recording to a Marc Bolan tribute project.
The new album is titled 'AngelHeaded Hipster', and features contributions from the likes of Elton John, U2, Joan Jett, Marc Almond, and more.
Re-imagining a host of T-Rex classics, the compilation was steered by Hal Willner, a legendary music veteran who poignantly passed away before the record could be released.
Dying on April 7th from COVID-19, he leaves behind an incredible legacy, including this tantalising project.
'AngelHeadedHipster' will be released on September 4th, with Hal Willner penning a short statement before his death:
“I became immersed in this artist by listening to everything, talking to Bolan experts and fans, researching his reviews and interviews. And I found that Bolan was hardly ever talked about as a “composer”. It was all about what a great rocker he was, how innovative he was, how David Bowie took his essence and Bolan was in his shadow... But I put him in the same pantheon as other composers that I’ve explored before. So, the concept for the album became to show Bolan as a composer with our typical cast of artists from different worlds that one rarely sees in the same place.”
Nick Cave covers 'Cosmic Dancer', and the Australian artist comments: “It is impossible to exaggerate the devastating effect Hal’s passing will have on the collective of people that circled around him, esoteric artists he would corral together to participate in his rambling, hair-brained schemes, that were always a combination of genius, wonder and near-chaos.”
