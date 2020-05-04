Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Missing your friends? Here are five shows that will cheer you up during lockdown

Missing your friends? Here are five shows that will cheer you up during lockdown

Mid-Day Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
As the lockdown is extended, our patience is reaching a point where staying at home is getting a bit difficult. Today, we bring you a list of shows that will remind you of all the fun moments that you shared with your friends before the world turned upside down. Though many of your friends are away and/or stuck somewhere, let's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Police raid house party 'flouting Covid-19 restrictions' with Thai prostitutes entertaining tourists during lockdown

Police raid house party 'flouting Covid-19 restrictions' with Thai prostitutes entertaining tourists during lockdown 01:44

 This is the moment police raided a house party allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions with two Thai sex workers hired to entertain tourists stuck in the country during the lockdown. Officers acted after neighbours complained about the noise and loud music coming from the house after the 10pm...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards [Video]

Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards

A poorly three-year-old faced birthday alone with her mum - until HUNDREDS of strangers sent enough cards and presents to fill their living room. Angel-Louise Lemar was born at 26-weeks, weighing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Five shows to binge in May 2020 [Video]

Five shows to binge in May 2020

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How friends, family made Varun’s b'day special

Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday last week and owing to the lockdown it was a family affair, but his friends made sure it was a special one. According to...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

KidsbookFriends

Angela Henderson Missing “my people”— students, teachers, friends, authors, artists—and can’t wait to bring people together with a c… https://t.co/SLTy7qG6Kr 15 minutes ago

CalvarySouth

Calvary South Austin The Word: May 4th, 2020 Are you missing your church friends? Here's an encouraging word from Pastor Bunjee Garrett… https://t.co/2kbYTMl5it 1 hour ago

ana_captures

ana_ captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @StylistMagazine: Feeling lonely? Here’s what to do if you’re missing your loved ones right now https://t.co/TkqpJiElo4 https://t.co/poC… 4 hours ago

StylistMagazine

Stylist Magazine Feeling lonely? Here’s what to do if you’re missing your loved ones right now https://t.co/TkqpJiElo4 https://t.co/poCYsNEVn3 4 hours ago

LilysLegacySDS

Lily's Legacy SDS WILL... yep... still here at Lilys. WHY? Come on people.. somewhere out there is a GSD person missing their friend… https://t.co/8SFKppHeln 6 hours ago

DianaPisciotta

Diana Pisciotta Missing this beloved Mother's Day tradition? Dress your tot this week for the @FOPG #virtualducklingday slide show… https://t.co/KafsKnx6Ef 6 hours ago

HighwoodPrim1R

Highwood Primary Year 1R RT @HighwoodPrim1S: Good morning year 1👋 See if you can answer the missing number questions below. Remember to use pictures and objects to… 8 hours ago

DevonDoctorsLtd

Devon Doctors Ltd RT @RDEhospitals: Do you have a relative or friend who is staying with us at the RD&E? Why not send them a message to cheer them up? We've… 8 hours ago