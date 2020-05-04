Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hollywood heavyweight Nicolas Cage is going to find his inner tiger pretty soon. The veteran entertainer is reportedly set to play the role of real-life Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series. Tiger Cage According to reports, the series will focus on Exotic’s zookeeper days in Oklahoma. It will also explore how […]



The post Tiger King Finds Its Joe Exotic Star W/ Nicolas Cage In New 8-Episode Series appeared first on . Hollywood heavyweight Nicolas Cage is going to find his inner tiger pretty soon. The veteran entertainer is reportedly set to play the role of real-life Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series. Tiger Cage According to reports, the series will focus on Exotic’s zookeeper days in Oklahoma. It will also explore how […]The post Tiger King Finds Its Joe Exotic Star W/ Nicolas Cage In New 8-Episode Series appeared first on . 👓 View full article

