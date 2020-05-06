Look: TIDAL Teams W/ T-Mobile For Free Memberships + Curated JAY-Z, H.E.R. + Lil Wayne Playlists.
|
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Streaming giant TIDAL is doing the most for everyone in quarantine. The digital powerhouse has teamed with T-Mobile to offer customers three months of TIDAL premium for free-99 beginning Tuesday, May 19th. Peep the full announcement and comment below! Bored in the house, bored in the house, bored? Not for long. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) […]
The post Look: TIDAL Teams W/ T-Mobile For Free Memberships + Curated JAY-Z, H.E.R. + Lil Wayne Playlists. appeared first on .