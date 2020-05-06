Global  

Trump Calls Dr. Bright a ‘Disgruntled Guy’ After Whistleblower Complaint: Looks Like He’s ‘Trying to Help the Democrats’

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
President *Donald Trump* swiped at Dr. *Rick Bright*, the former head of BARDA, at a pool spray Wednedsay after Bright filed a whistleblower complaint about, among other things, his serious concern about HHS leadership not doing more to address Covid-19 more seriously early on.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: U.S. virus threat downplayed by Azar: whistleblower

U.S. virus threat downplayed by Azar: whistleblower 02:04

 An ousted U.S. health expert filed a whistleblower's complaint on Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of downplaying the coronavirus threat and retaliating by ousting him when he raised concerns. Gloria Tso reports.

Outgoing IG Says Trump Fired Him For “Discharging My Legal Obligations” By Alerting Congress to Ukraine Whistleblower Compla [Video]

Outgoing IG Says Trump Fired Him For “Discharging My Legal Obligations” By Alerting Congress to Ukraine Whistleblower Compla

The outgoing inspector general says President Trump fired him for, quote, “discharging my legal obligations.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48
Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog [Video]

Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did "a terrible job" in handling the whistleblower complaint that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03

Trump calls ousted health official a 'disgruntled' employee

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an ousted health official who filed a whistleblower's complaint accusing the administration of retaliating when he...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

Trump team ignored warnings on drug and coronavirus, whistleblower says

A government scientist was ousted after the Trump administration ignored his dire warnings about COVID-19 and a malaria drug President Donald Trump was pushing...
Denver Post Also reported by •ReutersIndependentNPR

