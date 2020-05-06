Trump Calls Dr. Bright a ‘Disgruntled Guy’ After Whistleblower Complaint: Looks Like He’s ‘Trying to Help the Democrats’
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () President *Donald Trump* swiped at Dr. *Rick Bright*, the former head of BARDA, at a pool spray Wednedsay after Bright filed a whistleblower complaint about, among other things, his serious concern about HHS leadership not doing more to address Covid-19 more seriously early on.
An ousted U.S. health expert filed a whistleblower's complaint on Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of downplaying the coronavirus threat and retaliating by ousting him when he raised concerns. Gloria Tso reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did "a terrible job" in handling the whistleblower complaint that..
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an ousted health official who filed a whistleblower's complaint accusing the administration of retaliating when he... Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today
A government scientist was ousted after the Trump administration ignored his dire warnings about COVID-19 and a malaria drug President Donald Trump was pushing... Denver Post Also reported by •Reuters •Independent •NPR
