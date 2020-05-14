Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr Rick Bright, Ousted Vaccine Agency Director, Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will ‘Take Longer’ Than 12-18 Months

The Wrap Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Dr Rick Bright, Ousted Vaccine Agency Director, Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will ‘Take Longer’ Than 12-18 MonthsDr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal vaccine agency and a federal scientist, cautioned that a safe, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine would “take longer” than the suggested 12-18 month timeline.

“A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12-18 month timeframe if everything goes perfectly. We’ve never seen everything go perfectly,” Bright testified before the House’s Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Thursday. “I still think 12-18 months is an aggressive schedule and I think it’s going to take longer than that to do so.”

Bright is the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this month, claiming he was dismissed from his position after raising concerns about hydroxychloroquine, an unproven coronavirus treatment that Trump had promoted.

On Thursday morning before Bright’s testimony, Trump tweeted that he thought Bright was a “disgruntled employee” who “should no longer be working for our government.” A few hours later, Trump tweeted, “Vaccine work is looking VERY promising, before end of year.”

*Also Read:* Anthony Fauci Warns States: Reopening Too Early Could 'Trigger an Outbreak You May Not Be Able to Control'

But in his opening statement, Bright warned of “the darkest winter in modern history” if the U.S. did not improve its response to the pandemic immediately.

“Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to improve our response now, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged,” Bright said. “Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history.”

Bright’s testimony came two days after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and three other top health officials testified before the Senate on the country’s response to the virus. Fauci warned that if states reopened too early, there would be “suffering and death that could be avoided” and “an outbreak that [they] may not be able to control.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Anthony Fauci Warns States: Reopening Too Early Could 'Trigger an Outbreak You May Not Be Able to Control'

Bernie Sanders Grills Health Administration Officials Over Availability of Free COVID-19 Vaccines

Greta Thunberg's Addition to CNN Coronavirus Town Hall Draws Criticism, Confusion
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Former Trump Admin Vaccine Researcher To Testify Before Congress

Former Trump Admin Vaccine Researcher To Testify Before Congress 01:49

 Ian Lee reports Rick Bright, who pushed back against the President's embrace of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, will deliver a warning to Congress today.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We’re In Deep S**t:’ Ousted COVID-19 Whistleblower Testifies [Video]

‘We’re In Deep S**t:’ Ousted COVID-19 Whistleblower Testifies

Ousted government health official Dr. Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, describes the moment he realized the United..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:51Published
Whistleblower to appear before Congress [Video]

Whistleblower to appear before Congress

A grim prediction from a government scientist this morning. Rick Bright filed a whistleblower complaint after he was ousted from leading the effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump attempts to smear coronavirus whistleblower after complaint released: 'I hear bad things about him'

Donald Trump took a shot at his former health adviser Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this week after the White House booted him from...
Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate enters first phase of US trials

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced the first US participants were administered their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The trials involve up...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand HeraldIndependent

Tweets about this

pogomcl2

Mary C Legg RT @politico: The Trump administration missed early warning signs of the coronavirus pandemic, ousted vaccine chief Rick Bright plans to te… 2 seconds ago

SCoppolla

Silvia Maria Coppolla RT @Forbes: Dr. Rick Bright, a top vaccine doctor who was ousted from his job in April, testified during a House hearing today that the vir… 8 seconds ago

tuser5555

Myles tuser5555🧢 RT @ABC: Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) on ousted vaccine development chief Rick Bright: "We can't have a system where the government fires those w… 12 seconds ago

kwadwoobollo

Obollo Bill Gates RT @CNN: "There were some attempts to bypass" the vetting process for hydroxychloroquine, ousted vaccine director Rick Bright tells members… 14 seconds ago

_AliciaRosado_

Alicia Rosado RT @AP: Dr. Rick Bright, whistleblower who says he was ousted after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the virus pandemic, tel… 16 seconds ago

TheOldOlaf

charlie RT @politico: "Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history," ousted vaccine chief Rick Bright testified to… 23 seconds ago

deviousfranklin

educated derelict Ousted vaccine chief: 'Our window of opportunity is closing' - POLITICO https://t.co/2TfSGhgCy0 26 seconds ago

TheOldOlaf

charlie RT @cnnbrk: "There were some attempts to bypass" the vetting process for hydroxychloroquine, ousted vaccine director Rick Bright tells memb… 34 seconds ago