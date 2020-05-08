Global  

Maskaba: Here's how Masaba Gupta is helping the police personnel during coronavirus pandemic

Mid-Day Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Maskaba: Here's how Masaba Gupta is helping the police personnel during coronavirus pandemicShe may have dressed up the biggest Bollywood names in her unique designs but nothing has given Masaba Gupta as much joy as making face masks for frontline warriors. She has created a line of non-surgical reusable masks, Maskaba, for police personnel in appreciation for working tirelessly for the well-being of citizens during the...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown

COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown 01:37

 The police personnel checked vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 06 amid coronavirus lockdown. Individual inter-state and inter-district movements have been curtailed in Gurugram, including mediapersons, police and doctors. It has been done in a bid to contain coronavirus cases. There are total...

