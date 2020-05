Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

... American actor Jennifer Aniston is sick and tired of the novel coronavirus and is asking it to go away in her own unique style. She shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen flipping Covid-19 the bird and asking it to go away. The 'Friends' star took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) and shared a throwback image of 👓 View full article