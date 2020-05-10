Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hema Malini shares priceless throwback pictures with her mom and daughters on Mother's Day

Mid-Day Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
On the occasion of Mother's Day, veteran actor Hema Malini shared a priceless throwback pictures of herself with her mom and daughters, saying its a "day for us to recall with love and gratitude all that our mothers have done for us."

The 71-year-old actor took a walk down the memory lane when she shared a monochromatic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day? 

Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day?  01:18

 Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day? With Mother’s Day almost here, many family members are wondering how to celebrate the May holiday. After months of social-distancing, some may think it’s okay to gather and temporarily bend the rules. As tempting as it may be, that moment of celebration...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's daughter wishes mum a Happy Mother's Day amid family drama [Video]

Lori Loughlin's daughter wishes mum a Happy Mother's Day amid family drama

Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter put aside the college admission scandal hanging over the family to wish her mum a happy Mother's Day on Sunday - and make it clear she still loves her amid all the..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Celebrating Mother's Day in Latin America amid coronavirus [Video]

Celebrating Mother's Day in Latin America amid coronavirus

Region marks Mother's Day with novel twists amid lockdowns and mounting death tolls.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Arjun shares a series of pictures from 1990

Bollywood seems to be thriving on nostalgia due to the lockdown which has restricted them at home. While Arjun Rampal is currently quarantining in Karjat with...
IndiaTimes

Tyler Cameron Honors His Mom On First Mother's Day Without Her

While Mother's Day is a celebration for many, it can also be a bittersweet day for others. On Sunday, Tyler Cameron shared a throwback pic of him and his late...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this