Nearly 100 celebrities outspoken against Kavanaugh are silent on Biden, study finds

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Many A-list Hollywood stars were big supporters of the #MeToo movement, speaking out against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 after he faced accusations of sexual assault -- but a new study has found that nearly 100 celebrities who made their voices heard on Kavanaugh have been silent on Tara Reade's sexual-assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden -- or they've come to his defense.
