Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Roasting Him For Snitching Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t letting anyone slide. The controversial hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address smoke aimed at him for his publicized boasting about working with law enforcement to get out of prison. 6ix9ine Stays Cool Instead of going on a roasting session, 6ix9ine took a different approach to clapping back at […]



The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Roasting Him For Snitching appeared first on . New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t letting anyone slide. The controversial hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address smoke aimed at him for his publicized boasting about working with law enforcement to get out of prison. 6ix9ine Stays Cool Instead of going on a roasting session, 6ix9ine took a different approach to clapping back at […]The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Roasting Him For Snitching appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 20 hours ago Tom Hanks has somehow been dragged into rap beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine 01:25 Tekashi 6ix9ine has enough on his plate with all the trouble he’s been in with the law and his former gang.but that didn’t stop him from bringing America’s sweetheart, Tom Hanks, into his latest feud.In 2018, the rapper was facing life in prison for racketeering and firearms charges.After he... You Might Like

Tweets about this